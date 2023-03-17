SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Men’s Basketball team will be leaving it all on the court Saturday as they look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third time in team history.

The Aztecs are headed to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Charleston College 63-57 on Thursday. The victory marks SDSU’s first win in the first round of the tournament since 2015.

Looking ahead, 5-seeded SDSU will faceoff against 13-seed Furman on Saturday. The South Carolina team beat out Virginia 68-67 in an a Cinderella-story upset Thursday, propelling them forward.

Tip off is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. Pacific time. With the game taking place in Orlando, Florida, Aztecs fans ready to root on their team have a several different viewing options for the tournament game.

Here’s a breakdown on how to watch SDSU vs. Furman on Saturday.

Streaming options:

— Youtube TV and fuboTV have free trials available that fans can take advantage of just in time for the big game.

— NCAA will stream the game online and in the March Madness Live app. Be sure to have a login for a cable provider handy. Either way, there will be a free three-hour preview window.

— Hulu will stream the game, but it will only be available to those who have a subscription to Hulu Live TV.

— Paramount+ will stream the game for those with the premium plan. Don’t have that plan? A free trial is available.

TV options:

— There’s only one option! The game is set to be broadcast on CBS. Check your local listing to find the exact channel.

Radio:

— San Diego Sports 760 will be hosting the game through the airwaves for those who prefer to listen to commentary during the competition.

Get the ball rolling on game day plans Aztecs fans — March Madness is upon us.