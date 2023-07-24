SAN DIEGO — The long-awaited match between Manchester United v. Wrexham AFC is set to take the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The highly anticipated game is a friendly pre-season match on Manchester United’s tour of the U.S. The tour marks the football club’s first stateside visit in more than five years.

And the match is expecting to draw out a sold-out crowd, with some traveling from afar to catch it.

“Couldn’t miss it,” said Andrew Pollock, a Manchester United fan who traveled to San Diego from the East Coast just for the game.

“Since they are here in the states, we are obligated to come see the boys in person,” he continued. “We were just at MetLife Stadium in New York, saw them play Arsenal in a 2-nil win, and now we are here to see them play Wrexham in beautiful San Diego.”

The two teams held a press conference Monday afternoon, ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“You feel the pressure,” Erik ten Hag, Manchester United Manager, said during the conference. “The stadium is sold out. It’s a fantastic ambiance.”

That energy has been met with fanfare throughout sunny San Diego from across the pond.

Marriott has rolled out all the stops for fans of teams in honor of the match, including the installation of a memorabilia room at their Del Mar hotel and the offering of two bright red taxis from London to give fans rides through San Diego.

The taxis, a 1975 and 1981 Austin FX4, will be running on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the hotel chain. The 1981 Austin FX4 has been used to chauffeur many high-profile individuals like soccer star David Beckham and actor Sir Richard Branson.

The tours will be available from certain Marriott hotels in the city. More information about them can be found here.

“If you’re a Man United supporter, it means everything,” Pollock said.

Some Wrexham fans are even hoping the football club’s owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, are in attendance at the highly anticipated stateside game Tuesday.

“The welcoming we’ve had over here and the interest in the club,” Wrexham Manager Phil Parkinson said, discussing the excitement of playing in the U.S.

The opportunity to play in the states is also giving players from two of the most popular soccer clubs in the world a chance to explore America’s Finest City.

Many of the Wrexham AFC players are expected to attend the San Diego Padres game on Wednesday.

“A lot of the lads are going to the baseball (game), which would be a great, exciting experience,” Parkinson said of his players.

“Last night, when we arrived, we went for a little walk down the beach, just to sort of get acquainted with the locals,” Wrexham player Paul Mullin said during Tuesday’s press conference. “But this is not holiday, it’s work and maybe one day we can come on holiday.”