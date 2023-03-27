SAN DIEGO — Manchester United and Wrexham AFC have announced a match to be played at Snapdragon Stadium on July 25.

The friendly game is a preseason match showing off one of the most famous teams in the world in Man United, and Wrexham, who have gained international attention after actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club and made a show out of their sporting adventure.

On hand to discuss the match was McElenney.

“They leave it all out there on the pitch, and I think that anybody who loves sport, anybody who loves storytelling, I think can find themselves in these players,” McElhenney said.

The television show Welcome to Wrexham has garnered the club a huge audience and new found fanbase as the team attempts to promote the club into professional relevance.

Manchester United, a constant competitor sitting at the top of the Premier League, creates quite a mismatch, but that is what a friendly is supposed to be.

Tickets start at $45 and are on presale now.

“I think it’s going to look really good especially for Wrexham to have themselves in this opportunity: preseason friendly,” said Andy Cole, a former player and legend for Manchester United.