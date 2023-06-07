RAMONA, Calif. — Officials have identified the man who died Tuesday at a motocross track in Ramona.

Patrick “Pat” Michael Casey, 29, died after he lost control of the motocross bike he was riding and was ejected from the vehicle, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at Slayground Motocross Park, which is owned by Axell Hodges, a three-time gold medal winner in X Games Moto X competition.

According to authorities, Casey crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps.

Bystanders called 911 after the crash and paramedics were dispatched to the track. Medics found Casey pulseless and apneic. Despite life-saving measures, he was not able to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings,” X Games said in a post on Instagram. “A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched.”

Casey, a competitive BMX rider, recently competed in the X Games Japan event in May. He placed fifth in BMX Park Best Trick and ninth in BMX Park.

The “Slayground” was the site of the X Games Moto X competitions in 2021 and 2022. The 2023 X Games Moto X event will take place in Ventura.