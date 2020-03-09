Major SoCal tennis event cancels due to coronavirus

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (CNN) — Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open announced Sunday that the major tennis event scheduled to start on Monday was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not be held.https://t.co/BVKQmmcbth pic.twitter.com/CHOd0PgJeV — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 9, 2020

The announcement was made on the heels of the Riverside County Public Health Department’s declaration of a public health emergency. Earlier Sunday, the Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage confirmed it was treating one patient who had tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Before the announcement of the tennis event’s cancellation was made, organizers were taking various steps to protect athletes and event attendees from the virus, including wearing gloves and the ways in which the towels would be handled on the court. Event organizers were also planning to install more than 250 hand-sanitizing stations around the venue.

The event was to begin Monday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and was expected to last until March 22.

Causing problems

Other sports events are being affected by the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,400 people and infected at least 101,400, according to latest estimates.

Italy’s top-flight soccer league Serie A has postponed a number of games in recent weeks.

The English Premier League announced Thursday that the traditional pre-match handshakes between players and officials will be scrapped until further notice.

Formula E’s Rome ePrix became the second race of the electric racing series’ season to be postponed after the Sanya ePrix in China was canceled.

The outbreak also is causing concern about the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Olympics chief Thomas Bach says organizers are preparing for a “successful” Olympics despite the worries.