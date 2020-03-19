Major League Soccer extends season suspension to 8 weeks

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Major League Soccer, which initially suspended its season for 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak, announced Thursday it will halt games for eight weeks in accordance with federal guidelines against large gatherings.

“MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season,” according to a statement from the league.

“The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.”

Los Angeles has two MLS teams — the Galaxy, which plays at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, and the Los Angeles Football Club, which plays at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.