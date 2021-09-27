Main draw play begins in San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Main draw play began Monday in the $661,800 San Diego Open men’s tennis tournament with three singles matches and two doubles matches at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Taylor Fritz, who was raised in Rancho Santa Fe, will face Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso in Monday’s final match. The match will be Fritz’s first since a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10), 7-5, 6-2 loss to fellow American Jenson Brooksby in a second-round match of the U.S. Open Sept. 2.

The 23-year-old Fritz is 39th on the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings and third among Americans behind Reilly Opelka and John Isner. He will be facing Caruso for the first time.

Caruso is ranked 128th. The 28-year-old advanced to the main draw with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over August Holmgren of Denmark in a qualifying match Sunday.

Play is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a doubles match pitting the top-seeded British team of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski against Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador.

The match will be followed by a singles match between Russian Aslan Karatsev and Argentine Federico Delbonis.

Russian Andrey Rublev is the top seed in the 28-player singles draw. The top-four seeded players received first-round byes.

The field also includes Andy Murray of Great Britain, the world’s top- ranked men’s player from Nov. 7, 2016-Aug. 20, 2017 and the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon and 2012 U.S. Open men’s singles champion.

Monday’s singles winners are guaranteed at least $10,595 while the losers will receive $6,195.

Alex Bolt was also among the four players advancing to the main draw with qualifying victories Sunday. The 28-year-old Australian defeated 35-year- old South African Kevin Anderson, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5. Bolt is ranked 147th, Anderson 68th.

Bolt will face Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a first-round match. The date and time of the match have yet to be determined.

