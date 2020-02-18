Machado had regular offseason with business focused on field

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Manny Machado doesn’t feel like he has to prove he is still one of baseball’s top offensive players.

Machado says opponents are still afraid of him when he steps in the box, even after his disappointing debut with the San Diego Padres last season. Machado hit a career-low .256 after signing his $300 million, 10-year contract. That was after the four-time All-Star missed the start of spring training while completing a free-agent deal.

The third baseman says he had a regular offseason this time. He was there for San Diego’s first full-squad workout Tuesday. Teammate Eric Hosmer believes Machado has a clean slate.