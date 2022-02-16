Loyal host Club Tijuana in international preseason friendly

SAN DIEGO – Back on the pitch, the San Diego Loyal is ready to build off their most successful season in franchise history.

“I don’t think any coach comes into a preseason thinking they got worse,” Loyal head coach and the club’s co-founder Landon Donovan said. “We all think we got better. Ultimately, what we do on the field will determine that but we do feel like we have addressed all the needs we were lacking last year.”

The Loyal earned the franchise’s first USL Championship playoff berth last season but fell in the conference quarterfinals after winning 14 games.

“The boys showed up really fit and it’s shown in the first 3 weeks of the preseason,” Loyal midfielder Alejandro Guido said. “We brought a good core group back so that’s helped, showing the new guys what the standard is.”

They return 11 players from that playoff roster and are looking to blend the new with the familiar.

“We want to build on what we laid last year,” Loyal captain Charlie Adams said. “You can’t do that without continuity within the team so being able to have that continuity allows us to make sure our principles and the way we want to play remains the same.”

The XOLO’s are in a much different spot than the Loyal, already halfway through their season in Liga MX. They step out of league play for an international friendly.

“From the day we started here we wanted to mingle and have an ability to have a rivalry with our cross-border town,” Donovan said. “Having the availability to play them last year was great and having the ability to play them again this year is great.

“We’re certainly in different worlds and leagues and where we’re at in our season but it’s good for both cities.”

Saturday’s match against Club Tijana will be the final public appearance for the Loyal before it all counts. They open their season March 12 hosting LA Galaxy 2 at Torero Stadium.

Donovan sees the weekend’s matchup as an “opportunity for guys to showcase themselves.”

“There are a few guys we’re undecided on whether or not will make the roster and these are their chances,” he said, “so it’s beneficial in all ways for our club to have these matches and it should be a lot of fun on Saturday.”