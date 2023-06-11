SAN DIEGO — A vacant San Diego lot was transformed into a “comic book-inspired diamond” by Major League Baseball on Sunday, as part of “PLAY BALL,” a weekend pop-up event for underserved youth.

About 150 kids participated in the event, which aimed to provide greater accessibility to baseball and softball, hosted at the renovated Greely Lot 3256 in Logan Heights.

The pop-art-style field designed by San Diego artist Geoff Gouveia, depicts a baseball shot off a bat that’s headed towards the fences — a creation that took about a week to paint on the lot using regular house paint.

“We wanted to keep the design really playful for the kids,” Gouveia said. “We wanted to keep it in that comic book, pop-art feel so that it feels very much like children should play on it.”

“I love seeing the kids go around and tear it up and have a good time,” Gouveia continued, “because that’s what it was designed for.”

Kids took to the field for the free two-hour long clinic on the “visually captivating” diamond, running through introductory-level baseball activities led by the softball legend Jennie Finch.

“I know firsthand what a softball field did for my life and my community,” Finch said. “It’s a gathering place … so I know that this field is making an impact, it’s changing lives, it’s providing a safe space for kids to come out and play ball, which is the goal.”

Former Padres infielder and El Cajon native Greg Garcia also stopped by Sunday’s event to play with the kids, leading them through grounder exercises.

“To have a field where they can call home and come to hone in on their craft and have fun with their friends, it’s really important,” Garcia said of the event. “This was me when I was eight or twelve, or however old these kids are — just enjoying the game for what it is.”

The event was one of dozens across the country focused on encouraging young people to engage in baseball or softball-related activities, promoting the positive ways the sports could serve as an outlet for physical activity, socialization and learning.

“We all want to become big leaguers and Olympians, but, ultimately, it’s about getting outside to play ball and having fun,” Finch said, “exposing young kids to the game of baseball and softball and that’s what we’ve accomplished here today.”