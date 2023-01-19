SAN DIEGO — Deep End Fitness focuses on getting people out of their comfort zone, training Olympic gold medalists, mixed martial artists and even Major League Baseball players.

For Marine veteran Prime Hall the pool is passion, calling the water the great equalizer.

“It doesn’t matter what your abilities are, if you’re number one in the world in what you do, if you come here, you’ll have the same human response when you go underwater,” said Hall, co-creator of Deep End Fitness and Underwater Torpedo League.

Hall joined the Marines in 2005, becoming a Marine Special Operations Instructor, alongside his friend Don Tran. The two came together to launch Deep End Fitness.

“As an experiment to see if it would work at the end of 2017, if we could get two pools in Southern California with insurance and get participants, that all happened really quickly,” Hall said.

Deep End Focus is dedicated to training some of the best athletes in the world in various pools around San Diego, recently working with Padres’ stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove.

Musgrove says Deep End Fitness is definitely a challenge.

“Every week that you come to this class, you’re going to lose. You’re going to get beat by the water. You’re never not going to need to breathe. Coming here, there’s a certain humility you to have about it,” Musgrove said.

Despite holding his breathe for more than three minutes, Musgrove calls the training a mostly mental exercise.

“Holding your breathe for minute, minute-and-a-half, two minutes. Finding ways to work past that and convince yourself that there is more in there and not letting your mind trick you into popping up immediately,” Musgrove said.

Hall doesn’t just train athletes, he co-created a sport. Imagine playing water polo, but it’s completely underwater. That’s what the Underwater Torpedo League is all about.

“It looks chaotic, but all your focus, when you’re down there is on two things: supporting your team and scoring a goal” Hall said.

The league was always exclusive to certain athletes.

“We’ve had a closed league with six teams and we’re opening up to everybody this season,” Hall said.

The company is hoping that being more inclusive will help more people in the long run.

Learn more about the Underwater Torpedo League.

“The biggest thing is the community. The community of all these amazing individuals that are training, that come to water, that push themselves. It’s an amazing thing to see,” Hall said.