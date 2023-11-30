SAN DIEGO — Many people take walking for granted. Kionte Storey, however, remembers the day he never thought he’d walk again.

“My path was just following the steps that I saw. And as I take three or four steps, I step on this IED and it feels like a I was hit by a truck,” said Storey.

Five years into his service as a US Marine, during his deployment in Afghanistan, Storey found himself in and out of consciousness.

He was trying to wrap his head around the most traumatic moment of his life.

“There’s a hallway, so I know there’s two walls. So, I’m like, let me push myself against this wall because I’m trying to breathe. I realize that my legs aren’t responding to what I’m asking them to do. So I’m like, damn, I might be a double amputee,” said Storey.

The Escondido resident lost his right leg.

After his physical recovery, Storey had a new fight — overcoming depression and a drug addiction.

“I was questioning God, I was questioning my life,” he explained. “Where I’m supposed to go what I’m supposed to do. As I’m abusing these pain meds, I wasn’t in pain anymore but they were numbing me mentally. I was afraid I was going to become someone I didn’t want to become.”

To change his life, Storey hopped on a plane to Oklahoma to compete in his first track meet. He took first place without a prosthetic running leg, or an athletic background.

“I was not an athlete prior to my injury. Other than the military, I wasn’t an athlete in high school. I wasn’t an athlete in middle school,” said Storey.

Since then, he’s done more than just sprint. He’s competed in the Paralympic Nationals, the Marine Corps marathon, and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

The 35-year-old is thankful for the non-profit, the Semper Fi and American Fund for making it all possible.

“Thousands and thousands of dollars. I don’t know how to pay and they assisted me. Not only have been a part of my life since my time in the hospital but they’ve remained in contact with me to this day,” he said.

Storey hopes his story will inspire others to keep moving forward, one step at a time.

“I started from a dark place. Everyone probably goes through it to some degree when losing a limb of any kind. I found my reason why and I continued to pursue that,” said Storey.