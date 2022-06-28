SAN DIEGO — Cammy MacGregor is always moving. It’s her life.

Back in the mid-’80s, she was ranked as one of the top 75 tennis players in the world.

“I still play tennis. Tennis has been my life since I was seven years old,” MacGregor told FOX 5.

But now, she’s found a new love in retirement: pickleball.

She says the coronavirus pandemic helped the game grow.

“It just started attracting everybody,” MacGregor said. “People are putting in pickleball courts left and right in their backyards.”

Now, she teaches and plays professionally, recently receiving a brand-new deal with Selkirk.

“Teaching pickleball, it’s just my life right now.”

MacGregor is working hard to grow the sport and hoping to see it in the Olympics in the near future.

“I believe and know it’s going to be an Olympic sport.”

She hopes to inspire others around her age that age is just a number.

“I never thought, eight years ago, that I’d be playing on the senior pro tour but Jennifer Dawson, my partner, and I, we’re just having a blast with it.”