SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old San Diegan has become the first player to be signed to the newly-formed Major League Soccer (MLS) club San Diego FC, team officials said.

Goalkeeper Duran Ferree was signed to a four-year contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028, San Diego FC said in a news release Wednesday.

The 4S Ranch native, who starred with San Diego Surf Soccer Club, played with USL Championship club San Diego Loyal SC last season.

San Diego FC is not allowed to sign players until 2024, unless they are San Diego based, according to the team.

Ferree also made five appearances and posted two clean sheets during 2023 World Cup qualifying and competition as a member of the U.S. Under- 17 Youth National Team.

“I’m honored to sign with my new hometown club,” said Ferree. “To be part of San Diego soccer history and play for my home city is beyond my wildest dreams. This is a testament to all the hard work I’ve put in to get here and is everything I’ve been working towards. I am eager to contribute to the growth and success of the Club, and I am excited about the journey ahead with my future teammates and the incredible fans in San Diego.”

San Diego FC adds that it is committed to “identify and develop young talent, and build a youthful, dynamic and winning organization that integrates its partner Right to Dream’s (RTD) system of recruitment and play.”

“We are excited to have Duran (Ferree) join San Diego FC as a locally developed young talent,” San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn said. “This signing spotlights our commitment to providing opportunities for local talent to flourish right here in San Diego. Duran’s San Diego roots, natural talent, and promise for the future make him a valuable addition to our Club.”

The team makes its debut in 2025.