Local sports therapist recall 20-year friendship with Kobe Bryant

Sports therapist Dan Selstad worked with Kobe Bryant for 20 years and formed a closed friendship with the Lakers’ star.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – A sports therapist from Solana Beach who worked with Kobe Bryant throughout his NBA career spoke with FOX 5 Monday about their friendship.

Dan Selstad had the privilege of being in Kobe Bryants’ inner circle for 20 years as his personal sports therapist. He said that over the years he developed a close friendship with Bryant, and that was what he was going to miss most.

"Just talking to him about life, talking about kids, giving him a big hug every time I saw him. Every time I saw him he wanted to know about my kids and we talked about all his kids," Selstad said. "He was just so proud. Everyone always said it’s too bad Kobe doesn’t have a boy to pass this down to, but he had Gigi."

Selstad was introduced to the legendary athlete early in Bryant’s career and soon became his secret weapon.

"He didn’t want anyone to know about his other rotator cuff, so we kept that very quiet," Selstad said.

Bryant's tolerance for pain was extraordinary, and few knew it better than Selstad. During his last season in 2016, Bryant played with injuries no one new about, he said

“He wanted to finish the season strong and his career strong.”

But Selstad said the thing he admired most about Bryant was his love for his family.

“Kobe’s holding baby Capri in one hand. Gigi would be shooting baskets at the same time. Little Bianka would be shagging balls." Selstad said. "Balls would be flying everywhere, and I’d be scared to death the baby would get hit by a basketball. And all this chaos is going on and Kobe is giving pointers to Gigi about her fade-away jump shot.”

Bryant was very excited about his post-NBA career, Selstad said. He was particularly proud of winning an Oscar for an animated short film based on his poem "Dear Basketball."

“I was just leaving his house, and he ran into his room to grab his Oscar to show me. He never even did that with his NBA championship trophies,"