Ronin McCrea, of 4S Ranch LL, participated in the Little League Home Run Derby. (Ronin McCrea)

SAN DIEGO — Ronin McCrea, of 4S Ranch LL, smashed 20 home runs Friday to win the Little League Baseball Home Run Derby.

The 12-year-old put on a show representing the West Coast in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the home run competition that consisted of eight players — four from the East Coast and four from the West Coast.

McCrea trailed by one in the final round of the home run derby with six seconds remaining. He then hit two home runs on his final two swings to win the home run derby championship, 20-19.

McCrea recently joined FOX 5 to talk about his preparation for the big event while also giving pointers on his batting stance.