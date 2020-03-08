Local billiards players compete for shot at national title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Several local amateur billiards players are putting their best stick forward for a chance at the American Poolplayers Association Poolplayer Championships in Las Vegas. The regional qualifier begins this weekend in Kearny Mesa, where two locals are hoping for a repeat shot at the national title.

John Pasquarella has played pool for more than 40 years -- and in 2017, he was crowned the national 9-ball shootout champion.

"I have a daytime job," Pasquarella said. "I don't do a lot of practice, but I've got a lot of knowledge of the game and I like playing it. That's what makes me competitive, and I have no high expectations."

Calvin Lee started playing just for fun nine years ago. His hobby led him to a third-place finish in last year's national 8-ball classic.

"As an adult, there's not a whole lot to compete in anymore, so this is one of the few things that you can win and lose and have a personal record and something to look forward to and improve," Lee said.

Both men are among nearly 100 players from across San Diego looking to advance to the 8-ball classic and 9-ball shootout national championships held in Las Vegas in late April.

"The 9-ball is a quick game; 8-ball is more like chess," Pasquarella said. "Money-wise, there's more money in the 8-ball tournament than the 9-ball tournament, but the 8-ball seems to be tougher because it's more like a chess match."

"Mainly play for fun but you learn while you play," Lee said. "But it's definitely a big mental game."

Players say competitive pool means more than just having fun. Things like patience, skill and strategy make for a good pool player.

"Good mechanics, a good stroke, you don't pop up on your shots," said Brian Frankland, the APA's league operater. "There's just little elements of the game that you have to be good at too, and some can't be taught."

"It's always tough," Pasquarella said. "That's number one. It doesn't matter what your skill level is, there's always someone better than you. You hope there isn't, but there's always someone better than you. So you have to be humble."