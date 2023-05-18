San Diego and Major League Soccer officials welcome a new MLS team to America’s Finest City on May 18, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Soccer fans looking to celebrate a Major League Soccer team coming to San Diego can do so this weekend at Snapdragon Stadium.

The “Let’s Kick It Party,” organized by San Diego FC, is set for this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the stadium’s East Concourse, San Diego State University said on its website.

The event itself is free of charge, but fans must reserve tickets online (maximum ticket limit of four and a maximum order limit of one per account).

Remember to get there early as the first 1,000 fans will receive free inaugural scarves, according to officials.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

Parking is also free for guests.

Snapdragon Stadium, which is already the home of the San Diego State Aztec’s football team and professional women’s soccer team San Diego Wave FC, will be the site where the new expansion team plays.

On Thursday, a news conference was held at Snapdragon Stadium to confirm San Diego as MLS’ 30th team.

The official team name, crest and colors will be announced during the buildup to the team’s inaugural season in 2025.