Leishman competing for another title at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – Golfers Tuesday had a chance to get in some practice rounds ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open after crews cleaned up debris from the past couple of days of rough weather. One of those golfers was defending champion Marc Leishman.

The 37-year-old is making his 13th start at the tournament. Last year he didn’t do so hot in the final round until he pulled things together and was able to walk away with the win. When asked why he thinks he’s been able to be so successful at Torrey Pines Golf Course, he said it brings him a sense of familiarity.

“It reminds me a lot of home,” Leishman said. “The grasses that are at Torrey Pines here I grew up on at Warnambool. It was my first trip to America coming to this golf course for the Junior World in 2001 and I know you’ve got to be pretty precise around here but there is places that you can miss it and if you know where those places are and those places where you can’t hit it, I think you can get it around if you don’t have your best stuff, which I probably showed on Sunday last year. I enjoy being here. I love San Diego. I’ve got some friends that I’ve known for a long time here in town and just love coming to Torrey Pines.”

Leishman is coming off a top five finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii just a couple weeks ago but it wasn’t that long ago he was struggling. After play was paused and players were able to return to the courses, Leishman was not at the top of his game. Naturally, he says it was frustrating.

“It sort of took me a long time to get used to playing with nobody around,” Leishman said. “I don’t normally play on weeks off, so most of the time when I play, it’s at the tournament … When you go through something like that, I think you’ve got to try and take the positives out of it. Like one, I didn’t get COVID and no one in my family got COVID but two, you can’t always be on top of your game, as much as you’d love to be and it just makes you appreciate when you are playing well a lot more. That’s why you celebrate your wins and I celebrated this one pretty well last year. It just makes you appreciate the good things when you do go through something like that.”

Leishman says he feels good and is ready to get things started at this week’s tournament when it begins Thursday.