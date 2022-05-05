SAN DIEGO — The Legion are back on the field in San Diego and back on Fox 5 this Sunday taking on Houston in what the teams call a ‘must win’.

“Pressure is a privilege,” said Will Hooley, the Legions back & fly-half. “I think it’s fantastic to have a home game like this in front of our fans against a tough Houston team, we know what’s at stake but everyone’s confident and ready.”

Legion are 6-6 on the season with 33 points, 2 ahead of the Sabercats for the third and final spot in the MLR west bracket of the playoffs.

“To be in the playoffs is our aim,” continued Hooley, “we’ve been inconsistent this season, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s all right in front of us and in our own hands, which is great.”

Legion already faced Houston once this season, falling 31-20 back in February, the team believes they’ve grown a lot since then.

“We know what’s coming, we have to be physical and have set-piece success,” said Legion Head Coach Danny Lee, “playing with excitement as well. We need to come out with a spark.”

Legion hit the SDSU Sports Deck at 4 pm on Sunday. If you can’t make it out, you can watch all the action live on Fox 5.