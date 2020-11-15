Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda in ICU

Tommy Lasorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch on March 10, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County, the team announced on Twitter Sunday morning.

Lasorda, 93, is in intensive care, resting comfortably, the team said.

TMZ reported the longtime Dodgers manager and fixture of the Southern California sports scene was suffering from heart issues.

“The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the Dodgers official Twitter account said.

Lasorda, who led the Dodgers to two World Series championships and two World Series losses during his 20-year managerial career, attended the team’s title-clinching victory in Game 6 of this year’s World Series in Arlington, Texas, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He lives in Fullerton and has been with the Dodgers organization for more than 70 years as a player, scout, manager and front office executive. He was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945, before reaching the big leagues as a pitcher with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954.

He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, and is currently special advisor to the chairman.

Check back for updates on this developing story.