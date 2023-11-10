LA JOLLA, Calif. — La Jolla Country Day School (LJCD) girls basketball head coach Terri Bamford’s resume speaks for itself: 596 wins, four state championships, and one induction into the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame

“I’ve had some really talented kids so I mean, I don’t get into the hall of fame without talent,” Bamford told FOX 5.

She’s referring to some talent that graduated with the class of 2022. The team bid farewell to 1,000-point career scorer Suhmaya Sugapong, as well ass 5-star recruits Jada Williams and Breya Cunningham.

“This year we come in and we’re young. We have seven sophomores, we have four seniors, and one junior. Some of those freshman last year, got to see the Suhmaya’s and the Jada’s and the Breya’s and learn from them — the leadership and what it takes,” said Bamford.

The 25-year head coach doesn’t plan to skip a beat this season.

“No, no, no. It’s a check list. We don’t drop our standars. One: we’re trying to win league, league championship. Two: an open division championship. Three: state championship,” said Bamford.

The head coach is using the relationships she’s cultivated over the years to encourage her team. She also Invited 2-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum to speak to the Torreys.

“Kelsey’s really busy, so when she can get time. She’s come to a couple of my games in the preseason and talked to the girls,” said Bamford.

LCDS’s first non-league game is set for Saturday, Nov. 11 against Moreno Valley.

Their coach sees it as wonderful opportunity to start checking off their list.

“This preseason will let us know what things we need to work on and what we need to build on,” said Bamford. “I told them we’re never dropping the standards.”