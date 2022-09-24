NBA superstar LeBron James with the San Diego State University’s women’s soccer team on Sept. 24, 2022. (San Diego State University)

SAN DIEGO — It was a good day to be a San Diego State Aztec on Saturday.

While the football team were victorious in their game against the Toledo Rockets at Snapdragon Stadium, 17-14, the women’s soccer team got to meet the basketball “King” himself: LeBron James.

“Met a king today. Thanks @KingJames for your time and kind words. Go Aztecs!,” SDSU’s women’s soccer account tweeted Saturday.

Coincidentally, the NBA superstar also posed a question about college eligibility the day of his visit to SDSU.

“Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?,” James tweeted.

Could this mean the 18-time All-Star will become a future Aztec in another sport? One can only dream of the possibilities.

James’ visit to San Diego comes as the women’s soccer team gears up for their next game Sunday at home against Wyoming at 12 p.m.