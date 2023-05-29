SAN DIEGO — Lamont Butler, known for making arguably one of the most important shots in San Diego State Aztec men basketball’s history, will return to the program for his senior season, according to the university.

Butler initially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but changed his mind after testing the NBA Draft waters and gaining feedback from NBA teams, the Aztecs said on its website.

“After exploring my options and following discussions with both my family and advisors, I have decided to return to San Diego State for my senior season,” Butler said. “I’d like to thank everyone I worked with over the last two months, from NBA teams and scouts to the people at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas. I’d also like to thank our coaching staff for allowing me the opportunity to gain valuable insight into what it takes to play at the next level.”

The 6-foot-2 guard hit the Final Four game winner at the end of regulation against Florida Atlantic to send the Aztecs to its first NCAA Men’s Championship Game in this year’s tournament. During the season, Butler led the Aztecs in assists (126) and steals (57), ranked No. 2 in field goals (128), No. 3 in points (345) and minutes (1,010).

“I am looking forward to returning to school and completing my degree, and I’m excited to join my teammates for the opportunity to help lead our quest for another Mountain West championship and a return to the NCAA Tournament,” Butler continued.

Butler was selected to the Mountain West’s All-Defensive Team and was a third-team All-Mountain West performer in 2022-23. He also earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and honorable mention All-Mountain West designation from the media who regularly cover the league.