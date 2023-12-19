SAN DIEGO — Christmas came early for the San Diego High School Varsity Boys basketball team as Aztec senior Lamont Butler gifted the team a new uniform.

“When he walked in the door, it was definitely like wow,” said Treyshawn Degrate, a junior point guard at San Diego High School.

This donation is all possible thanks to The Butler Did It Foundation, a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) venture Lamont’s spearheading to make a difference in the community long after graduation.

“We searched out for different high schools, I wanted to help,” Butler said. “I definitely wanted to do something. They responded and we wanted to provide. It was great to see the smiles on their faces.”

“It’s definitely a great blessing,” Degrate said. “We were definitely in a tough situation to where we needed this, and for him to come do this for us, it was memorable and one for the ages I would say.”

Without this contribution, the Cavers varsity team would have only played with one uniform all season. That is due in part to having their alternate jersey passed down to a newly-minted freshmen team.

“We were going to be without a home jersey,” Cavers Head Coach Basil Fontenot said. “The fact that he could come in and provide us with this is something that we hadn’t planned for.”

“I remember back in Poly when we get new jerseys, we would all be so stoked and excited,” Butler said. “To see the smiles gave me flashbacks of my time. It’s definitely going to be a motivation to go out there and win.”

This donation hopes to be the first of many spearheaded by Butler’s foundation.