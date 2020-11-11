Lakers to begin season without fans at Staples Center

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Los Angeles Lakers home games at Staples Center will be played without fans until further notice, the team announced Wednesday.

The decision followed “the guidance of state and local health officials,” according to the team.

“The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community are our main priority and we will continue to work with state and local officials to come up with a plan to safely welcome fans back to Staples Center in adherence with local, state, and NBA guidelines,” the team said in a statement.

“We appreciate your continued support and look forward to coming together, when it is safe to do so, to celebrate the raising of our banner and the quest for another NBA championship.”

The 2020-21 NBA season will begin Dec. 22 under adjustments to provisions of the collective bargaining agreement impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic unanimously approved by the Board of Governors Wednesday.

The schedule will be announced later. The league announced Tuesday each team will play a 72-game schedule, 10 less than usual.

The Los Angeles Dodgers played all their home games at Dodger Stadium without fans during the delayed and shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are playing their NFL games at SoFi Stadium without fans.