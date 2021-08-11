LA Rams expect ‘big things’ this season from San Marcos High alum Terrell Burgess

LOS ANGELES – Although the NFL’s preseason doesn’t count in the record books, any opportunity to shine is welcome, particularly when coming off an injury like Rams safety and San Marcos High School alumnus Terrell Burgess.

“I just do my best to play the best of my abilities at all times,” Burgess told FOX 5 on Tuesday. “I’m out here to do what I can to help the team win.”

Burgess, who played in college at the University of Utah, played the best game of his rookie season a year ago in Week 7, totaling five tackles and four solos. He nearly doubled his defensive production on the field from the team’s previous six weeks.

Burgess also broke his ankle in the game, which ended his season.

“It’s been great seeing him healthy,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “He’s got such a great demeanor, great energy. One of those guys that always has a smile on his face. He’s tough and we’re expecting big things from Terrell this year.”

Burgess isn’t the only safety in the secondary from San Diego. Rookie Troy Warner from Mission Hills High School also is trying to make a name for himself and earn a starting job.

Warner and Burgess grew up in San Diego County playing football against each other and now they share the same field in the NFL.

“I’m just trying to carry that defensive tradition on,” Warner said. “This was a dominant defense last year and that’s where we need to be this year.”

For more on the duo and Rams training camp, click on the video above.