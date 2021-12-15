LA Kings to honor San Diego detective killed in wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO – It’s been seven months since a tragic, wrong-way crash killed two married San Diego detectives on the freeway, and since then, touching tributes have poured in from the people whose lives they touched.

One of the two was a youth hockey coach, former player and renowned referee named Jamie Huntley-Park — and her influence on the sport here in San Diego echoes long after her passing.

Jamie’s reach extends all the way to the National Hockey League, where later this month, the Los Angeles Kings are honoring her as their hero of the game for her work on the community and local impact. It’s no surprise to those who knew her through the sport.

“At her funeral, I remember the pastor asking people from the hockey community to please stand up, and overwhelmingly the whole audience stood up,” said Andrew Longen, a former coworker and teammate of Jamie’s on the San Diego Spartans Hockey team. “It was overwhelming. It just showed the reach she had as a player, a coach and a referee.”

Before Jamie was an officer and married to her husband, Ryan, hockey was her first love. Jamie grew up in La Jolla and moved to the East Coast to play in college. She later found herself on the San Diego Spartans, a local law enforcement-led hockey team. There, she constantly lived up to her nickname: “Bam Bam.”

“She was just right there in the mix of everything, I remember there was a hard collision one time and then a little scrum afterward. After that she came to the bench and told us that she’d handle her own fights,” Longen said, with a smile. “So she might have thrown a couple of punches herself.”

Jamie also coached the San Diego Angels, a youth hockey team that recently took home their first national championship in November. The Angels credited their angel for the big win.

“Jamie was looking out for us,” said Alex Morrison, a longtime friend, and the coach of the San Diego Angels. “She’s really still an inspiration.”

“It just shows the impact she’s had on the sport,” continued Longen, “I know that she’s also been honored by the world championships internationally as well. We bring Jamie’s jersey with us everywhere we go. We won’t ever forget her, our good luck charm.”

The San Diego Angels are also setting up a scholarship to honor Jamie. That is scheduled to be open for application in early 2022.

Huntley’s honors will come on Dec. 30 when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Kings at the Staples Center.