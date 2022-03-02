SAN DIEGO – A new season is on the horizon for the San Diego State Aztecs football team, which is coming off a school-record 12 wins last season and a Mountain West Championship berth.

“If you ask anyone in that building, they’d tell you we probably should have won 14,” said Aztecs senior wide receiver Jesse Matthews. “There’s always room for improvement.”

State is saying goodbye to seven starters on offense, most notably their starting quarterback.

Redshirt freshman Will Haskell makes up one of the two returning backup quarterbacks, and he is arguably the most athletic of the group. Haskell made an appearance in three games as a true freshman completing, four of seven passes and rushing the ball six times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

“Will is just a talented kid,” continued Matthews. “You know that from the jump, and as he gets older and starts to mature I think its going to be exciting to see him really understand the quarterback position.”

Then there are the new kids on the block: La Jolla Country Day alum Braxton Burmeister, another QB, joins the Aztecs as a senior grad transfer. He’s landing back in his hometown after starting every single game for Virginia Tech last season.

“My coaching staff got let go at Virginia Tech this year, so once that happened I had to reevaluate things,” Burmeister explained. “San Diego State came up and I really couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come home and play in front of family and friends and people I’ve been around.”

“He’s a great player, really exciting quarterback to play with,” Matthews said. “He’s a playmaker and gives that juice to the offense, that dynamic ability at the quarterback position that I haven’t played within a long time.”

Burmeister completed 55% of his passes with the Hokies last year, throwing for more than 1,900 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“I’m here to play and I’m here to win,” continued Burmeister. “I want to continue building on that culture that we have here and that’s a big thing for me.”

Whoever will be playing quarterback, the Aztecs will have a total of 11 new starters on both sides of the ball.

The Aztecs are allowed 15 spring practices culminating in their spring game on Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m.

SDSU also has six players from last year’s roster showcasing their talents at the NFL combine this week. We’ll find out where they land starting on Draft Day, April 28.