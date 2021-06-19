Kim homers, helps lead Padres to 7-5 win over Reds

San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim hits a ground ball to Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Kim Ha-seong hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth, three innings after he replaced injured star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5.

Kim’s homer off the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a wild day that included Tatis getting hurt again and Reds star Joey Votto and manager David Bell getting ejected in a wild scene in the first inning.

Tatis left after apparently hurting his left shoulder diving for Tyler Naquin’s RBI single in the fifth.