SAN DIEGO — Most 92-year-olds can’t bowl like Hank Byrd.

“They say you can’t be that old, I say yes I am,” Byrd says.

The El Cajon resident loves his independence, driving himself to bowl twice a week with the DMV and his doctor’s approval.

“My doctor says, ‘I can’t believe you’re 92-years -old.’ I say, ‘well doc figure it out.’ He says, ‘whatever you’re doing, keep doing it,’” says Byrd.

He wasn’t always a bowler. In 1952, he was drafted as a solider in the Korean War.

“Sixteen lousy months, seemed like forever,” he commented. “The place was shot all to hell, all the buildings were all gone. It was chaos.”

Years later, he was introduced to bowling by his wife, Sondra, as a new hobby.

“I ended up with 125 average first night I bowled, then I just got better better and better,” says Byrd.

Four years ago, Byrd lost his bowling partner and best friend.

“It’s not the same without her,” says Byrd.

He’s now using her loss and the horrors of war as a way to value peace and people.

“I had a lot of friends, I lost a lot of friends. That’s what made me more friendly and like people, made me a better person” says Byrd.

The soldier turned people-person is in two different bowling leagues.

After more than a thousand frames, he remembers his best games.

“I never made 300, I made a 292 and 296 game. My average was 190 close to 200,” says Byrd.

Taking life, one frame at a time, Byrd says,“I want to stay young as long as I can.”