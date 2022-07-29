SAN DIEGO – The Los Angeles Chargers and the NFL are breathing a little easier after the $800 million lawsuit against them was thrown out of court.

A San Diego Superior Court judge ruled Friday that former San Diego City Attorney Michael Aguirre and former San Diego Chief Deputy City Attorney Maria Severson’s lawsuit failed to have standing.

Aguirre and Severson, the plaintiffs in the case, alleged that the Chargers owed the City of San Diego after the city paid millions to repair Qualcomm Stadium and covered expenses related to the team and home games, including security for the event.

In 2021, the city of St. Louis sued the Rams for their move to Los Angeles and recouped nearly $800 million.

“The Chargers played for years and years and years with no overhead for the stadium. The city covered the whole thing including the cost of the police. So, the Chargers continued to make millions and millions and millions of dollars and while they were making those millions and millions of dollars, they were telling the city we are going to stay,” said San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre, the plaintiff in the case.

The judge said Friday that the statute of limitations for the case had expired, among other reasons for the dismissal.

Attorneys for the NFL and the Chargers said very little following the judge’s decision Friday, simply agreeing with the dismissal.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys representing the taxpayers of San Diego say this case isn’t over and plan to appeal the ruling to the fourth-circuit appellate court.

“San Diego gave the Chargers a ticket guarantee. They renovated the stadium for them. They went all out to try and come up with all different kinds of scenarios to keep them here,” Aguirre said earlier this week.

Legal experts agree while the case isn’t over, it could be years before these attorneys will be back in front of a judge.