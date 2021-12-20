Joey Bosa among Chargers players added to NFL’s COVID list

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Star pass rusher Joey Bosa was among multiple Los Angeles Charger players added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, and he was quickly ruled out for Sunday’s game in Houston.

Coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Bosa and defensive back Kemon Hall will both miss the game against the Texans, while other players added to the list are considered “day to day.”

Also added to the team’s COVID list were center Corey Linsley, wide receiver Andre Roberts, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, defensive back Trey Marshall and linebacker Chris Rumph II.

“I think everything is kind of hour-to-hour right now,” Staley told reporters. “We kind of had our initial meetings this morning and then we’ll just have to see as the week progresses how that list decreases or increases.

“But we’re underway with all our new protocols with the NFL, and that’s what we kind of spent most of the day today, making sure that we’re underneath that umbrella of advanced protocols and we’re up to date on all the new protocols that are in place.

“So we just spent the better part of the morning making sure as an organization that we’re air-tight and doing the best we can moving forward this week. And we’re going to look forward to keeping this place as safe as possible.”

The Chargers are the latest sports franchise dealing with COVID. Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium was postponed to Tuesday by the NFL due to COVID-19 issues.

The league also postponed two other games because of COVID issues, with the Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game scheduled for Saturday moved to Monday, and Sunday’s scheduled game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles rescheduled for Tuesday.

The Rams had more than 20 players on the league’s reserve/COVID list, including such major names as Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. On Friday, the team announced that guard Jamil Demby, defensive back Grant Haley, tight end Tyler Higbee and linebacker Justin Lawler were the latest players added to the list.

On Saturday, the team removed Beckham, defensive back Dont’e Deayon, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., linebacker Justin Hollins, tight end Brycen Hopkins and tackle Alaric Jackson from the list.

Vaccinated players can return to the squad if they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must remain isolated for 10 days.

