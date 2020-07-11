Jockey Victor Espinoza tests positive for COVID-19

ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Tap Back ridden by Victor Espinoza celebrates his win of the Golden State Juvenile at Santa Anita Park on November 01, 2019 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

DEL MAR, Calif. — Jockey Victor Espinoza has tested positive for coronavirus, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Friday was Opening Day at the Del Mar racetrack, and Espinoza was scratched from his three scheduled rides, the newspaper said. His agent later told the newspaper that Espinoza had received a positive rest result.

Josh Rubinstein, president of the Del Mar Thorough Club, said a negative test result will be required from jockeys arriving from outside of California or those who travel out of state at least 72 hours before they compete, according to the newspaper.

