DEL MAR, Calif. — A jockey was involved in a fall Sunday when their horse fell during a race at Del Mar Racetrack, officials said.

The incident occurred in Race 4 when #5 Get the Gold horse fell, was immediately caught by the gate crew and walked off the track under his own power, Del Mar Racetrack tweeted at 4:01 p.m.

However, the horse’s jockey, Abel Cedillo, is currently under further evaluation, race officials confirmed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.