SAN DIEGO — The jockey who was injured when his horse fell in a race at the Del Mar Racetrack has returned home from the hospital, club officials confirmed on Saturday.

Abel Cedillo sustained a neck injury during the fourth race last Sunday when his horse, Get the Gold, clipped heels and fell.

According to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Cedillo was thrown off the horse. Get the Gold was quickly caught by field crews and walked off the track under his own power.

After the incident, officials said Cedillo was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance due to reported pain in his neck.

He was released after about a week and is undergoing physical therapy at home, club spokesperson Mac McBride said.

Last Sunday’s race was the first appearance at the Del Mar Racetrack for Get the Gold, a three-year-old colt, according to industry website Equibase. The horse had three other recorded races in the Maiden Special Weight category at other racetracks in California.

Get the Gold is owned by Linda Madsen and was trained by Kristin Mulhall, as of his last recorded start. At this time, the current status of the colt is not known.