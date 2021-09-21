Jo Lasorda, widow of Dodgers’ Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda, dies at 91

Tommy and Jo Lasorda make the “play ball” announcement on Tommy’s 89th birthday, before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jo Lasorda, the widow of longtime Los Angeles Dodgers manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda, has died at the age of 91, the Dodgers announced Tuesday.

Jo Lasorda died surrounded by her loved ones just before 9 p.m. Monday at her Fullerton home, the team announced in a news release.

Born on March 14, 1930, in Greenville, South Carolina, Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game, the team said.

The two were married for 70 years before Tommy Lasorda’s death on Jan. 7, of this year.

Jo Lasorda leaves behind a daughter, a granddaughter, and is survived by one sister.

Funeral services are still pending, according to the team.