Jo Lasorda, widow of Dodgers’ Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda, dies at 91

Jo Lasorda, the widow of longtime Los Angeles Dodgers manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda, has died at the age of 91, the Dodgers announced Tuesday.
Jo Lasorda died surrounded by her loved ones just before 9 p.m. Monday at her Fullerton home, the team announced in a news release.
Born on March 14, 1930, in Greenville, South Carolina, Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game, the team said.
The two were married for 70 years before Tommy Lasorda’s death on Jan. 7, of this year.
Jo Lasorda leaves behind a daughter, a granddaughter, and is survived by one sister.
Funeral services are still pending, according to the team.