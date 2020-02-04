Items honoring Kobe Bryant removed from LA Live

Flowers, candles, balloons and other memorabilia take up space on XBox Plaza as fans gather to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 2020, a day after nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13 year old daughter. – Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot of the aircraft died in the accident. The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Authorities said firefighters received a call shortly at 9:47 am about the crash, which caused a brush fire on a hillside. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The items left at LA Live’s XBOX Plaza to honor retired Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other seven people who were killed in a helicopter crash were removed Monday.

Removal began at 4 a.m., according to Staples Center President Lee Zeidman. Items removed included 1,353 basketballs, 14 banners, more than 25,000 candles, about 5,000 signs, letters and flags, more than 500 stuffed animals and 350 pairs of shoes.

The items will be stored and the Lakers will advise on the next steps, Zeidman tweeted.

A 40-yard roll off trash bin was filled with flowers that will be made into mulch and spread throughout the landscaping around LA Live and Staples Center “so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on,” Zeidman tweeted.

“Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20,” Zeidman tweeted.