Inside the unique 9-hole golfing experience at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — There’s no need to count strokes when teeing off the upper deck of the Petco Park, although some golf enthusiasts might want to.

The Links at Petco Park returned for its 6th year this week, bringing a nine-hole golf experience back to downtown San Diego.

“It’s so much fun. We’re season ticket holders and to get in here again, it’s awesome,” John Cooper told FOX 5. “My first time was last year and we just had such a blast.”

The nine-hole experience featured a combination of signature holes from years past, including teeing off from the dugout. There were also themed holes with an opportunity to win different prizes.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Steve Norden, a resident from Denver, Colorado who traveled to San Diego just for this experience. “This is the perfect environment, perfect weather. I’d be bundled up with a parka in Denver.”

The event ran from Nov. 5 to Nov. 18, and golfers considering participating in a future year can visit the Padres’ website to learn more about the event.