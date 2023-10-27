CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Austen Alexander created the Battle Bunker in 2020. Since then, the Navy veteran watched his idea turn into his passion.

“Throughout three years it’s really transformed. We have transformed into hybrid fitness, hybrid events and hybrid videos that we shared online,” said Alexander.

This is the inaugural year for the Battle Bunker’s newest event: the Hybricon Games.

“We get the term ‘Hyrbricon’ from hybrid conditioning. We shortened it, we trademarked it,” said Alexander.

Four-hundred of some of the best athletes on earth competed in Texas and North Carolina before dwindling down to 38 people. All were invited to compete at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

Now, more than $30,000 is on the line for athletes who place in the contest.

The best part is the competition’s nine events are all a secret.

“You don’t know if you’re going to be doing a sprint workout. You don’t know if you’re going to have to do a long base endurance workout. You as an athlete have to have the confidence that you can perform in any situation ,” said Alexander.

Alexander gave FOX 5 an exclusive sneak peek at one of the obstacles.

“It’s called anchors away. It’s one of my favorites because I was in the Navy. You start out right here, at some point their entire body width will on one arm. You have to keep your strength and your group, and your accuracy when unhooking these rings,” said Alexander.

Alexander isn’t just excited about the course, he’s proud of the judges. Nine out of 12 of them are active-duty military or veterans.

“It makes me emotional. You have people who genuinely see the good that you’re doing and want to be apart of it. I’m just very happy to do this, and more importantly to do right by people so they want to keep coming back,” said Alexander.

The Hybricon Games are free to the public. They will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center on Oct. 28-29.