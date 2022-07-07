OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A new home for soccer matches, concerts and other large events will open in North County next year.

Frontwave Arena, currently under construction in Oceanside, will host home games for the San Diego Sockers, the region’s back-to-back Major Arena Soccer League champions.

Oceanside Arena Management announced the venue’s naming rights partnership with Frontwave Credit Union in a news release this week.

The 170,000-square-foot venue will host more than 6,000 fans for sporting events and up to 7,600 for concerts, according to the management team. It will include a full-service restaurant, bars and concession stands, a plaza area and 16 luxury suites.

In addition to Sockers games, North County residents can expect a rotation of concerts, high school and college sports, and large community events through the year.

Renderings show the interior of Frontwave Arena, the venue planned for the San Diego Sockers, concerts and other events in Oceanside starting in 2023. (Photo: SD Sockers/OSide Management Group)

“We see Frontwave Arena becoming a hub of activity for North County the likes of which we have never seen before,” said Sean Bowers, the president of the stadium management team. “This region deserves a place for the community to come together and experience entertainment and sports in a state-of-the-art building. Our goal is to be that place for decades to come.”

The arena could potentially host other pro sports tenants, according to officials, but no further details were provided.

The team is building the arena at the site of Oceanside Soccer Complex and El Corazón Park, near Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho del Oro Drive. Crews are targeting a late summer or fall 2023 opening date for the venue, which will bear the Frontwave name for at least 10 years.

“Frontwave has been serving the Oceanside community for 70 years, and we’re proud to be a key partner in this exciting project that will benefit the entire North County region,” Bill Birnie, the credit union’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “The Frontwave Arena will not only serve as a community gathering space, but also as an important economic driver for the area.”

Fans can track the project’s progress online.