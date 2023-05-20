SAN DIEGO — Soccer fans celebrated the announcement of a new MLS team on its way to San Diego in 2025.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Snapdragon Stadium for the “Let’s Kick It” party.

There was a scarf giveaway of 1,000 scarves for the first fans. The scarves were gone within 24 minutes of the gates opening.

It was a part for people to mingle and socialize, eat and drink beer.

San Diego Loyal and Wave fans said they are looking forward to cheering on a third San Diego soccer team.

“It’s surreal, we can’t believe it. It’s been a long time in the making. We went through ups and downs, failed attempts. We still we don’t believe it yet, that’s why we are here to make it resonate, make the sound, make us feel that we really have a team down here,” said Kevin Herrera, with the Chavos Supporter Group.

“I grew up here in San Diego, I always wanted a team here. I’m really excited. I can’t wait for 2025 to come and be here for the first game,” said Carlos Genchis, a soccer fan.

The new MLS team does not have an official name, logo, or colors yet. Some fans like keeping the same name as the franchise, San Diego Futbol Club.

Fans also varied on the colors for the new team. Some said they want to keep with the Aztec red and black to match Snapdragon Stadium.

Some of the other fans want to see the colors incorporate blue to simulate the proximity to the ocean.