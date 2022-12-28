Balloons displayed at the pre-Holiday Bowl parade can be seen flying in downtown San Diego. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — It’s game day in San Diego as the SDCCU Holiday Bowl takes over Petco Park for the first-time ever. Where do you plan on watching?

The event gates will be open at 2 p.m. for those attending in-person, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had by those choosing to watch from home or at a viewing party.

Fans around the county can tune into FOX 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for full coverage of the 43rd annual bowl game event.

Rather watch the game along with other spectators? Head on over to the watch party at barleymash, located at 600 5th Ave., to cheer on your favored team in San Diego’s Gaslamp District.

Another special treat for fans this year — the return of the KGB Sky Show. FOX 5 will show the iconic fireworks show right after the game, so stay tuned in.