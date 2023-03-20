SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Men’s Basketball team defeated Furman Saturday, setting the Aztecs up for a matchup with Alabama in the NCAA Tournament.

With their victory, 5-seed SDSU has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third time in program history. For their efforts, the Aztecs have earned a matchup with Alabama Crimson Tide, the top seeded team in the tournament.

If San Diego State can pull off the upset, they will advance to the Elite 8 for the first time ever and face the winner of 6-seed Creighton and 15-seed Princeton, who play Friday at 6 p.m.

Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. PT. The game will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Those looking to watch the March Madness action live will have the following options for the SDSU-Alabama Sweet 16 action.

TV

The game’s on-air broadcast will be carried live on TBS. The game will be called by Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Evan Washburn.

Radio

San Diego Sports 760 will be hosting the game through the airwaves for those who prefer to listen to commentary during the competition.

Streaming

All games of the Sweet 16 and beyond are available on the NCAA website and in the NCAA Tournament app. You will need a cable provide login to watch outside of the free three-hour preview window.

Aztecs fans can catch the action live on the TBS app, with a valid cable login.

The game will also be streamed live on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and fuboTV. YouTube TV and fuboTV are currently offering free trials.

Regardless of how you want to follow along with the action live, Aztecs fans will have plenty of options to choose from.