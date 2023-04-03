SAN DIEGO — Today is the day Aztecs fans!

The San Diego State University men’s basketball team will take on UConn in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game Monday night.

The five-seed Aztecs advanced to the championship game after a buzzer-beater win over FAU on Saturday that propelled SDSU to a 72-71 victory.

UConn, a four-seed, punched their ticket to the championship game after a 13-point victory over Miami on Saturday.

The SDSU-UConn matchup will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, with tipoff scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PT.

Here is how you can tune into the game live:

TV

The game between the Aztecs and the Huskies will air live on CBS.

Streaming

Those looking for a streaming option to watch the National Championship game will have a few options.

The primetime matchup will be streamed on the NCAA website and on the March Madness Live app, but you may need a cable subscription login to watch.

The game will also stream live on YouTube TV and Hulu. CBS games are simultaneously streamed on Paramount+.

Radio

For those looking to listen to the big game, you can tune into the game live on the San Diego Sports 760 radio station.

If you are looking for a spot to watch all the action with fellow Aztecs fans, several watch parties will be held around San Diego so you can cheer on SDSU as they attempt to win their first national championship.

One of the watch parties will be held at Viejas Arena, which erupted with cheers Saturday after Lamont Butler hit his last-second shot to push the Aztecs through.

Whether at home or at a watch party, expect San Diego to get loud tonight as they cheer the Aztecs on.