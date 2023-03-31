SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University is still dancing in the NCAA Tournament, with the men’s basketball team set to appear in their first-ever Final Four game on Saturday against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Aztecs advanced to the semi-final after the team squeaked out a win against the Creighton University Bluejays in Sunday’s 56-57 Elite 8 game.

Tipoff for the Final Four game this Saturday is set for 3:09 p.m. PST at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas against the No.9 seed.

For anyone looking to cheer on the Aztecs this weekend, here’s a breakdown of how to watch.

How to watch the game

The SDSU v. FAU game will be broadcast nationally from NRG Stadium Saturday on CBS.

The game will be streamed on the NCAA’s website and on the March Madness Live app, in addition to on YouTube TV and Hulu. CBS games are also simultaneously streamed on Paramount +.

The March Madness Live app is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play, but a cable subscription may be required to watch. First time viewers, however, can get a three-hour preview.

Listen to the game

SDSU fans will be able to listen to the Final Four game on the San Diego Sports 760 radio station.

Watch Parties

For any Aztecs fans that are looking to cheer on the team with other people, you’re in luck: FOX 5 has a list of spots hosting watch parties across the county here.

If SDSU wins against FAU Saturday, the team will be headed for the NCAA Championship.