SAN DIEGO – Sixty-eight teams enter and one will be crowned champion. Let the Madness begin!

Eight of those teams will have open practices Thursday at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University before they tip off Friday in the NCAA Tournament. Starting with Montana State at 11 a.m., each will have a 40-minute practice at the arena which the public can attend for free.

Featured will be No. 1 seed and Pac-12 champion Arizona and No. 3-seed Texas Tech, which lost to Kansas in the Big 12’s conference title game, among others. The entire practice schedule is posted below.

Despite the Aztecs playing their first-round matchup in Texas, the team’s game against Creighton will be shown live on the arena’s jumbotron Thursday. Tipoff for the SDSU game is slated for 4:27 p.m.

For those planning to attend, SDSU requires all guests ages 2 and older to present proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series or a negative COVID test. The university also requires those using tests for admission to have taken them one day prior to the event.

If planning to attend games Friday and Sunday, guests providing COVID tests will need two separate tests, though the test for Thursday’s sessions will be sufficient for Friday’s games.

Masks are not required for fully vaccinated attendees, but they are recommended for all, the university said.

Here’s the full practice schedule for Thursday:

TEAM PRACTICE TIME Montana State 11-11:40 a.m. TCU 11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Texas Tech 12:30-1:10 p.m. Alabama 1:15-1:55 p.m. Arizona 3:25-4:05 p.m. Seton Hall 4:10-4:50 p.m. Wright St./Bryant 4:55-5:35 p.m. Rutgers/Notre Dame 5:40-6:20 p.m.

