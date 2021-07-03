Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and right fielder Bryce Harper, right, celebrate after the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-2 in a baseball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy night.

Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change.

Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.

Suárez earned his first professional save with a perfect ninth. Manny Machado hit his 13th homer.

The Padres have lost three straight after winning 11 of 12.

