Holiday Bowl will be played this fall at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO – The SDCCU Holiday Bowl has a new home this fall.

Bowl officials and the Padres are set to announce Thursday that Petco Park will play host to the 43-year-old bowl game, Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville told FOX 5. The annual game and other bowl week activities were canceled last year with San Diego Bowl Game Association officials citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.

The @HolidayBowl will officially announce tomorrow that the annual bowl game will move to Petco Park this fall. Date to be announced tomorrow. — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) June 23, 2021

Officials were tasked with locating a temporary venue for the game with its longtime home, SDCCU Stadium, demolished to clear the way for development of the new Aztec Stadium at SDSU Mission Valley.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the downtown ballpark will require some modifications to the field as well as an amendment to the Padres’ lease with the city to allow football to be played there. A rendering developed by Larimer Design and shared by the Union-Tribune shows one end zone near the Padres’ first-base dugout and the other positioned in left field.

The Holiday Bowl has been played in Mission Valley each year since it was founded in 1978. Last year’s game was supposed to be the first in a new six-year series of bowl matchups by Pac-12 and ACC teams.

The announcement on the Petco Park bowl game is planned for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.