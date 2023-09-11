SAN DIEGO — Local sports fans get ready: tickets for San Diego’s signature postseason college football event are set to go on sale this week.

The 44th Annual Holiday Bowl and KGB Sky Show, hosted by the nonprofit Sports San Diego, is returning to Petco Park on Dec. 27. It will mark the second year the bowl is hosted at the downtown stadium.

Tickets for the event go on sale online at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, with prices ranging from $50 to $225. Suites and other hospitality opportunities are also available here.

Fans can visit the website now and sign up to receive alerts and reminders.

Kickoff for the game will take place shortly after 5 p.m. Shortly after the game, the KGB Sky Show will light up the sky for fans.

In addition to the annual game and fireworks display, exciting holiday events will take over downtown San Diego leading up to the big event, including the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade, Snapdragon Bowl Bash, Tailgate Party and 5K Walk/Run. More information about those events can be found on the Holiday Bowl San Diego website.

The Holiday is one of four bowl games that take place on Dec. 27, featuring two top teams from the Pac-12 and ACC. The other three games set to take place are the Military Bowl, Duke’s Mayo Bowl and TaxAct Texas Bowl.

In the game’s debut in Petco Park last year, the Oregon Ducks topped the North Carolina Tar Heels 28-27 in a thrilling game that came down to the final minute 28-27.